Denied entry at airport lounge? THESE could be the key reasons

Credit cards: Do you travel often by air and happen to cross-cross the length and breadth of this country? If that is the case, you must have encountered numerous cases when you had to wait at an airport lounge for a long time before departure simply because you reached long before your flight is scheduled.

Witnessing the long queues of tourists at the entry gate of airport lounge is a fairly common sight these days.

What, however, can be off-putting is to be turned away from the reception of airport lounges because your credit card – you just learnt - does not offer lounge access anymore. Is this because of the change of a rule or you simply ran out of maximum limits? Or was there some other reason?

Remember that if you have already faced any such issue then you are not the only one. Being turned away from an airport lounge is not an extra ordinary thing to happen for credit card users of all hues. These are some of the reasons for which you, too, can face this.

Also Read | Scheme offering UPI-linked credit cards to street vendors gets extension

Airport lounge can turn you away for these reasons 1. Limited capacity: Lounges prioritise business class and airline elite flyers over credit card holders, especially during peak hours. Some lounges may refuse entry once seating capacity is full.

2. Change in rules: Sometimes there are certain rules that kick in which result into lack of access to airport lounge. For instance, Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card introduced a change starting June 10, 2025. According to the latest rules, cardholders will now have to spend a minimum of ₹50,000 in the preceding quarter to be able to claim one domestic lounge access voucher.

3. Limited free quota: Credit cards typically give a fixed number of free visits each yea and quarter. If you’ve exhausted this quota, the person at the reception would ask you to pay.

Also Read | Unity Bank joins hands with BharatPe to roll out first EMI credit card

4. Domestic vs international: Some cards provide access to domestic lounges, but not to international ones.

5. Primary vs add-on card: Lounge access is usually valid only for the primary cardholder. Add-on cardholders may not always get the benefit unless the bank specifies it.

6. Tie-ups: Tie-ups with lounges vary from airport to airport. Example: A card may work in one lounge but not in another.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.