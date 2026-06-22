Credit card devaluation explained: 5 steps to protect rewards and maximize credit card benefits

Credit card rewards often feel like a long-term benefit, but their value can change without much notice. From reduced reward rates to tighter redemption rules, cardholders may find that the points they have accumulated do not deliver the same value over time. Understanding credit card devaluation and taking timely action can help consumers maximise their benefits.

Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle, explains this, saying, “Credit card devaluation happens quietly, reduced earn rates, capped cashback, shrinking redemption catalogues. Cardholders should redeem points regularly rather than hoarding them, read every issuer communication carefully and audit their card annually. If the benefits no longer justify the fees, it's time to switch.”

Let us look at the basic concept of credit card devaluation and the steps all credit card users can take to protect their rewards and maintain a healthy credit profile.

What is credit card devaluation? To put it simply, credit card devaluation refers to a reduction or elimination of the overall value of credit card rewards and associated benefits provided by the issuers. Such a development can occur due to a host of factors, including changes in reward structures, lower redemption values or rates and increased restrictions or reductions in perks, making existing rewards less valuable, attractive and meaningful than before.

5 steps cardholders can take to protect rewards 1. Redeem rewards regularly Try not to hold onto points for too long, as this can expose you to future programme changes and amendments. Issuers may revise redemption values, introduce expiry rules, or reduce the number of available points and other options. Hence, ensure you consistently use points for travel, cashback, vouchers or any other benefits.

2. Monitor issuer updates and policy changes Credit card-issuing financial institutions generally communicate with their customers via text messages, emails, etc. Through these means, they regularly communicate changes, new developments and amendments to various policies, options and regulations. Not only this, but through these platforms, they also share credit card bills, statements, etc.

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Cardholders should monitor and review these updates. So that they clearly understand any changes in earnings rates, fees, applicable usage methods, restrictions or redemption conditions before they affect their spending plans and long-term wealth-saving strategies.

3. Review annual fees against actual benefits A high fee doesn’t always mean premium. As a prudent and well-informed credit card user, you should diligently assess whether the promised rewards, points, offers and privileges outweigh the associated costs.

Is availing this particular credit card actually making a meaningful difference in your life and spending? Go through the yearly spending, rewards earned and benefits procured to decide whether their current card continues to offer genuine benefits and value creation or not.

4. Diversify reward strategies Rewards can be beneficial, but depending entirely on them can increase the risk if the terms and conditions change. To combat this challenge, you can use credit cards with complementary benefits or choose a flexible reward programme. This approach can help you sustain better value and avoid being affected by a single devaluation.

5. Align spending with the highest-value categories Many cards offer enhanced rewards on specific categories such as travel, dining, shopping or fuel. Cardholders should understand their card’s rewards structure and focus their spending on areas where they can earn maximum benefits, rather than using the card without a strategy.

Credit card rewards are designed to enhance the value of everyday credit card use and spending. Even then, this value is not permanent. It is subject to amendments over time.