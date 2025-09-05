Credit card discovery platform launched for HNIs and frequent flyers

(ANI/NewsVoir) Aly Hajiani, known as ThatCreditCardGuy, has announced the launch of RewardPoints.Club, which is a credit card discovery platform and premium advisory services designed for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and frequent flyers.

The venture is backed by Sharan Hegde, Founder of One Percent Club and influencer with a huge subscriber base. The platform promises to empower users to maximize the value of their credit card spends by offering a range of services.

Services to be offered 1. Personalised credit card discovery: This platform will help find the perfect credit card tailored to one's lifestyle and spending patterns.

2. Expert advisory and strategy: This platform also promises to give guidance on optimising points and leveraging cards for premium rewards.

3. Luxury redemption assistance: The platform will also give suggestions on unlocking business-class flights and luxury hotel stays.

4. Exclusive content and deals: It will also entail a members-only newsletter featuring insider redemption strategies and limited transfer offers.

Aly Hajiani, Founder of RewardPoints.Club said, “Indians are increasingly using credit cards to access lifestyle upgrades, premium travel, and exclusive experiences. Most people don't realise the hidden value sitting unused in their credit card points. RewardPoints.Club is built to change that -- giving users the tools and strategies to unlock the full potential of their rewards.”

Sharan Hegde said, “The Indian consumers are evolving. They're aspirational, global, and tech-savvy. This platform is perfectly positioned to serve this new wave of cardholders who don't just want to earn points but want to extract their full value. That's why I'm thrilled to support Aly in building this platform.”

The launch comes at a time when India's affluent and aspirational consumer base is showing an unprecedented appetite for travel, lifestyle rewards, and financial optimization. With curated strategies and expert-led content, RewardPoints.Club aims to become the go-to destination for anyone looking to extract maximum value from their credit card ecosystem.

