In a major relief to borrowers this festive season, the finance ministry issued guidelines for implementing a waiver of 'interest on interest' for six months. "The Government of India has announced the Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (1.3.2020 to 31.8.2020) (the ‘Scheme’) on 23 October 2020, which mandates ex-gratia payment to certain categories of borrowers by way of crediting the difference between simple interest and compound interest for the period between March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 by respective lending institutions," the Reserve Bank of India stated.