Credit card email update: A step-by-step guide to change your registered email

In response to rising customer demand for digital flexibility and ease in communication, banks in India along with other financial institutions have simplified the process to update and regulate the registered email address linked to credit card accounts.

As of June 2025, most of the major financial institutions now permit credit card holders to modify their contact details through digital and offline channels both, provided proper authentication is completed.

This move goes in line with the regulatory emphasis from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on maintaining updated Know Your Customer (KYC) records and ensuring real time communication with aspirational borrowers.

Updating email address: Why does it matter? The registered email address and mobile number are used by banks and credit card issuing financial institutions to send monthly statements, transactions, debit and credit alerts along with crucial regulatory updates. That is why an outdated or inaccessible email address may result in missed notifications, delayed repayments, credit card minimum repayments or increased risk of financial frauds.

Also Read | How to manage your credit card using mobile banking apps?

Hence, to address this problem, financial institutions such as SBI Cards, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have published clear and step by step procedures on how customers can initiate changes either through internet banking, mobile applications or by simply paying a visit to the nearest branch.

Step-by-step guidance for customers Most of the prominent banks have standardised the process to boost convenience of users and to assist them with updating their basic banking details. As per current protocols you should follow the given steps to change your credit cards registered email address:

Download and login to the official mobile banking application of the internet banking portal. Move towards the ‘Profile’ or ‘Service Requests’ option as given on the application. Choose the option to update your contact information. Enter the new email address and then validate the same using OTP or secure PIN. Wait for confirmation through SMS or email regarding successful update. As an alternative measure, users can also pay a visit to their nearest bank branch with valid KYC documents to complete the request manually.

Regulatory framework and industry response In May 2025, the RBI proposed draft KYC amendments mandating banks and NBFCs to simplify and digitise the process for updating personal details like email IDs. Updates can now be done via mobile apps, internet banking, business correspondents, or branch visits.

With over 12 crore active credit card users in India, these changes aim to reduce delays, improve communication, and strengthen data privacy. Leading credit card issuers have already upgraded systems to ensure swift, secure, and consistent updates across platforms.