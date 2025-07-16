Credit card EMI explained: What it is and how it works

Using an EMI credit card is an easy way to finance large expenses. The ability to turn your cash purchase into a monthly repayment is easier than ever due to various repayment options and attractive rates. Here we will discuss in-depth about credit card EMI and how it works.
With credit card EMI you can convert large payments into fixed monthly repayments on your credit card statement. Typically this is started via the bank's own EMI portal or through arrangements made between the credit card provider and the merchant.
In conclusion, just remember to never miss an instalment, to check for processing and annual fees and for when and how much you will lose on a foreclosure. All of this helps make good buying decisions and convert into great financial decisions that promote flexibility and financial responsibility when managed appropriately.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.