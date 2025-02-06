Although the facility of using a credit card to make purchases can be very convenient, the cost of an expenditure of a large amount may often be unbearable to bear. The EMI option lets you split big payments into smaller payable sums that are payable over a fixed period of time. This article details the major factors that determine your credit card EMI, interest calculation, and how credit card EMIs work.
An Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) is defined as the amount paid by a borrower to a lender every month in a fixed sum over a specific period to repay a loan. EMIs make budgeting easier and more predictable because a loan gets repaid in equal fortnightly instalments, which cover both the principal as well as interest.
Credit card EMIs are instalments which allow you to split a big purchase into manageable chunks. This is how it works:
Follow these steps to convert your credit card payment into EMI.
In conclusion, credit card EMIs therefore ensure effective management of major expenditure because they break down the huge costs into petty regular payments. The total cost of a transaction must be considered, therefore, when making an EMI so that interest and processing fees must not be ignored. Despite being able to alleviate strain on the wallet, EMIs also stress the importance of using credit cards responsibly as a means of avoiding pointless borrowing.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
