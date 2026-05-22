Credit card EMI vs minimum due: Which option is better for your credit score?

Converting an outstanding credit card amount into EMI allows borrowers to repay their dues in fixed monthly instalments over a chosen tenure, instead of paying the entire bill at once. Lenders usually charge interest and processing fees on these conversions, with rates varying by issuer and customer credit profile.

The EMI option can be useful for cardholders facing repayment pressure, especially when the outstanding amount is large. Borrowers must also note that failing to make EMI payments on time can lead to late fees, penalties, and a severe negative impact on their credit history.

How is converting a credit card bill into EMI different from paying the minimum due? Paying just the minimum due and converting your credit card bill into EMIs are totally different moves from the lender’s point of view. When you only pay the minimum due, whatever is left rolls over as revolving credit.

“In the case of paying just the minimum due, you are hit with big finance charges, so the debt keeps getting more expensive. Technically, you avoid a default with a minimum payment, but it often signals you are not able to clear your dues in full,” said Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner at Jotwani Associates.

EMI conversion, though, is more structured, he said, since in this case you commit to fixed monthly payments with a clear timeline to repay. This usually means greater discipline and predictability in handling debt. If you are worried about your credit score, EMI conversions are generally better than repeatedly paying just the minimum, according to Sharma.

“Still, EMI conversion is not a permanent fix. It is best used occasionally, not as your go-to habit every month,” he warned.

How are EMI conversions and revolving balances treated by credit bureaus? Credit bureaus treat structured repayments, like EMIs, differently from revolving credit behaviour, such as paying only the minimum due on credit card balances.

When you pay the minimum due, the remaining balance keeps accumulating interest, which can be a sign that you are struggling financially or have taken on too much debt, which also keeps your credit utilisation ratio high, which can hurt your credit score over time, according to Shams Tabrej, Co-founder and CEO of Ezeepay.

Tabrej added that EMI conversions, on the other hand, are viewed more positively because they show that a borrower plans to repay their debt in a structured way over a set period. Even though the converted amount remains part of the person's debt, making regular, disciplined payments can improve their credit profile.

“However, if you rely heavily on EMI conversions across multiple credit cards, it may still raise concerns about your ability to make repayments,” he said.

Also Read | How a healthy credit score improves loan eligibility, unlocks card benefits

Interest rates applicable to EMI conversion and minimum due payment When you pay the minimum amount, the remaining balance you owe is still charged high interest, usually between 30% and 45% each year, Tabrej noted. This makes it one of the most expensive ways to borrow money. As interest accumulates on what you owe, your debt can grow quickly if the borrower only pays the minimum due over time.

EMIs, however, often have lower, fixed interest rates based on the lender and repayment period. This way you pay interest overall and know exactly how much you need to pay each time, he said.

How does EMI conversion work When you choose to convert your credit card outstanding amount into EMIs, the bank converts the unpaid amount (including interest) into fixed monthly instalments spread across a selected tenure, according to a blog post by Paytm. Instead of revolving the balance and paying interest on the outstanding balance each month, the borrower repays the dues through structured EMIs that include both principal and interest.

When you convert a credit card transaction into EMIs, your bank generally shifts that amount from your revolving credit balance into a separate EMI account. This new account functions much like a personal loan, with a fixed interest rate and a set repayment tenure. The EMI amount is then added to your monthly credit card bill along with any fresh spends or other dues.