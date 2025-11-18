Credit Card EMIs explained: What you need to know before converting your next purchase

People now extensively use credit cards for purchases on leading e-commerce platforms. The EMI method, also known as Equated Monthly Instalment, is gaining popularity for these transactions.
Before proceeding with any purchase, credit card users should understand what a credit card EMI is, including its advantages and disadvantages. This knowledge is critical for planning and managing repayments properly.
A credit card EMI permits the cardholder to convert their purchase into fixed monthly instalments. This way, instead of paying the full amount upfront, the issuer can plan and divide the entire purchase amount into equal payments.
This divided amount can be repaid in equal payments spread over a predetermined tenure. Furthermore, the defined tenure typically ranges from three to twenty-four months.
Once the credit card holder opts for EMI, the banking institution pays the merchant in full. Still, it recovers the total amount from the borrower, i.e., the credit card holder, in fixed instalments. This influences the available limit on a credit card until the EMI is fully repaid.
In conclusion, credit card EMIs can be a smart financial tool when used judiciously, helping credit card users manage expenses on large purchases such as expensive televisions, clothing, and watches, without compromising their liquidity.
This is a way to help borrowers break down large purchases into smaller chunks and repay them in fixed monthly payments. Still, proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor is a prudent way to go ahead with such purchases.
