Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

Credit card expiration: What happens when your card expires?

Credit cards have expiry dates, beyond which they cannot be used. Issuers set these dates for security upgrades and to prevent wear and tear. Check the expiry on the card and statements, renew subscriptions, dispose of expired cards safely, and keep contact details updated with the issuer.

Riya R Alex
Published20 Nov 2024, 10:50 AM IST
All credit cards have an expiry date.
All credit cards have an expiry date.

If you rely on a credit card to make most of your financial transactions or you are planning to switch to a credit card for the rewards and cashback it offers, it is important to know that once issued, a credit card cannot be used forever. Every credit card has an expiry date.

What is credit card expiry?

A credit card expiry is a date beyond which you cannot use your card to make financial transactions. Every credit card issuer has an expiry date for the card, which is often mentioned on the card, making it easier to keep track of.

Also Read | 5 best low-interest credit cards for people with poor credit score

Why do credit cards expire?

Security: Credit card issuers mostly upgrade technology over time to provide better security and protection to cardholders. Hence, a credit card expires to renew with new technological changes.

Wear and tear: With consistent use, the magnetic chip of the credit card wears out, which makes it difficult to process transactions. Hence, credit card issuers give an expiry date to ensure the proper functioning of credit cards.

How to find the expiry date?

The expiry date of the credit card is mentioned on the front of the credit card, along with details such as the 16-digit credit card number, name of the cardholder and issuing date. If you cannot find the expiry date on the card, you can find it on the credit card statement.

Also Read | Best small business credit card rewards: Earn points, cashback, and more

What to do with an expired credit card?

Go through credit card statements: Check the credit card statements to clear all the pending charges.

Renew subscriptions: Update the subscriptions linked to your expired credit card to avoid interruption in services.

Dispose off safely: To avoid misuse, it is advised to destroy the credit card after its expiry date.

Get the new card: Once you receive your new credit card, activate it as per instructions.

Also Read | Does your credit card offer trip cancellation insurance?

However, it is to be noted that your credit card account is still active even after your card expires. Credit card issuers usually keep track of the expiry date of credit cards and send the renewed card accordingly. It is important to update your latest contact details with your card issuer to avoid delay in renewing the card. It is also important to keep a check on the expiry date of the credit card in case the issuer does not provide the card on time.

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit card expiration: What happens when your card expires?
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.