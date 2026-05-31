Credit card fees piling on? Here's things you can do to reduce or avoid some charges

While credit cards are a flexible option for short-term borrowing and can offer valuable benefits from banks and lenders while simplifying payments for customers, they also come with hefty charges and fees. Healthy financial discipline is needed to make the most of your credit card's benefits and build a solid credit score.
You must keep in mind that credit cards have some of the highest interest rates among the various personal finance tools and have a slew of additional charges and fees attached. So, while it may seem straightforward, your decision to open or close a credit card can significantly impact your overall credit profile.
It is thus important to have a good idea of the full costs and risks involved, especially in cases where the annual fees exceed the benefits or payoffs (cash back, vouchers, gifts, convenience, etc.).
Credit cards charges and fees include joining fee, annual fee, cash advance fee, overlimit charges, late payment charges, reward redemption fee, foreign currency mark-up fee and transaction charges, lounge access and concierge charges.
For first-time users, it is especially important to do adequate research and compare various cards available to check for which is best suited for your needs, especially.
It is advisable to make a choice carefully rather than picking the first name you see. Compare at least three or four cards for factors such as annual fees, interest rates and rewards and perks. You must also take into account the other fine print before making a final choice. Ensure you grasp this information prior to applying for the card.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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