What’s the best way for senior citizens to get a credit card?
Summary
- If you’re over 60, you can get a secured credit card against a fixed deposit or an unsecured one by leveraging your relationship with the bank. If none of these options work, consider getting an add-on card against your child’s credit card.
Most major banks have a cut-off age of 60 for credit cards, with a few allowing those up to 70 years of age to apply for one. This prevents many senior citizens from getting credit cards even if they fulfill the income and credit score criteria. However, there are workarounds.