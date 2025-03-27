Credit card fraud at petrol pumps: 5 essential tips to protect your financial information

Petrol pumps in India are becoming hotspots for credit card fraud, with incidents of card skimming and fraudulent transactions on the rise. To keep your financial information secure, users should exercise caution when using credit cards at petrol pumps and gas stations.

Card skimming is a method used to steal personal data from ATM, debit, or credit cards while they are in use at an ATM or merchant location.

This is why it is essential to be extremely careful when using your credit card at such places. Below are five must-know tips to avoid credit card fraud at petrol pumps:

1. Check the card reader in advance Before swiping your card, inspect the card reader for unusual attachments or loose parts. Thieves often install skimming devices to steal card details. A simple "jiggle test"—gently wiggling the card reader—can help detect such devices, as legitimate readers should be secure and stationary. Additionally, check if the card reader appears bent or tampered with, and report any suspicious signs immediately.

2. Opt for contactless payments Where possible, choose contactless payment methods such as tap-to-pay cards or mobile wallets. These methods minimise the risk of skimming, as your card never comes into direct contact with the terminal. Contactless payments are widely accepted by major Indian banks and financial institutions, making transactions both safer and faster. Always ask for this option at petrol pumps to protect yourself from fraud.

3. Check transactions frequently Regularly review your bank and credit card statements to identify any unauthorised transactions. Detecting fraud early can significantly limit its impact. If you notice any discrepancies, immediately inform your financial institution. Setting up transaction alerts via email or SMS can also help you track payments in real-time.

4. Be vigilant when the payment is being made Keep a close watch on your card when making a payment. Ensure that the transaction is completed in your presence and that your card is promptly returned. This vigilance reduces the chances of fraud, such as card cloning or unauthorised swiping. If the payment machine is out of reach, ask the attendant to bring it to you. Never leave your credit card unattended.

5. Use reputable petrol stations Whenever possible, choose well-established and reputable petrol stations that have security cameras and trained personnel. These stations are less likely to engage in fraudulent activities. When in unfamiliar areas, be extra cautious and inspect the payment counters. If available, use self-service pumps to maintain full control over the payment process.

Lastly, maintain close contact with your credit card issuer so you can quickly report any disputes or issues to their customer care team.

By following these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of credit card fraud at petrol pumps. Taking proactive steps ensures the safety of your finances and gives you peace of mind.