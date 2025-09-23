Credit card fraud explained: Types, and how to detect and prevent it

With the rapid rise of digital technology and seamless payments in the country, credit card fraud has become a significant threat to both credit card users and issuing financial institutions.
Fraudsters constantly evolve their tactics, tricks, and ways, making it vital for cardholders to quickly adjust and understand how scams work. Beyond financial losses, such fraud can even negatively impact credit scores and hamper overall financial stability.
Credit card fraud occurs when someone gains access to and uses a cardholder's details to carry out unauthorised transactions or withdraw funds without the cardholder's intention or consent. It can range from simple card theft to sophisticated online impersonation or database breaches.
Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance, notes: “Out of all types of credit card fraud in India, OTP-based ones are the most distressing for cardholders. They have no legal recourse in such cases (as the OTP was obtained directly from them, although deceptively), and police complaints are of little use (since fraudsters use sophisticated methods). Staying aware and cautious is the only advice for them.”
To combat such situations, financial institutions nowadays deploy technology, real-time alerts, artificial intelligence, and multi-factor authentication to detect fraudulent activity. Credit card holders can protect themselves by carefully checking statements, avoiding OTP sharing, using secure websites (HTTPS tags), and updating their profile passwords regularly.
In conclusion, when fraudulent transactions occur on your credit card, it becomes essential to report them promptly. If nothing is done, such transactions can impact credit utilisation ratios and reflect on credit reports. Quick action limits long-term financial damage. Prudence and proper vigilance secure practices, and timely reporting remains the best defence against credit card fraud.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.