Credit card fraud is rising: Types, warning signs and expert tips to protect your finances

Even a single unnoticed digital transaction can spiral into a serious financial complication. As digital transactions and payments continue to surge, credit card fraud has emerged as a silent yet very serious threat.

Such a fraud can disrupt lives, damage families and create legal trouble if the financial loss is significant. The victims generally realise the extent of damage only after it is too late. Keeping this in mind, let us examine credit card fraud in greater depth.

What is credit card fraud, and why do victims fall for it?

Credit card fraud is the unauthorised use of your card or its details to make expensive purchases or withdraw funds. With the rapid evolution and development of digital platforms, fraudsters are cunningly exploiting gaps in online security systems. This has made these scams more frequent and very difficult to detect.

The cheated victims generally discover these frauds through unexpected transactions or a sudden drop in their credit score. That is why it is extremely important to carefully monitor your credit activity consistently for your financial security and long-term peace of mind. Victims fall for such scams because they lack awareness and understanding of these fundamentals.

Types of credit card fraud you should know

Having a clear understanding of the different types of credit card fraud is key to early detection and resolving the issue amicably. The most common credit card frauds include lost or stolen card misuse, where physical access to the card results in quick, unauthorised spending. Card-not-present fraud occurs in online transactions where a physical card is not required.

Furthermore, Phishing scams trick users into sharing confidential and sensitive information through fake calls, emails, or text messages. Skimming devices are used by scamsters to carry out scams and capture data at ATMs or payment terminals.

Also Read | 6 ways to keep your credit card spending in check and stay debt-free

More elaborate and sophisticated threats include account takeovers, fraudulent credit card applications, and the misuse of virtual credit cards by stealing confidential data and the identities associated with them.

Credit card fraud detection: Why regular monitoring matters

Early detection plays an important role. It can significantly reduce financial damage. Regularly checking your credit score and reviewing your credit report are fundamental. It can help identify unusual patterns related to unauthorised transactions, new accounts, or unwarranted credit checks. It is prudent to review your credit activity every 3 to 6 months.

Safety tips to prevent credit card fraud

Manish Shara, Co-founder and CEO, ZET, has explained how one can protect themselves from common credit card fraud, stating, “Credit card fraud has evolved beyond phishing links and scam calls to include AI-driven impersonation that feels highly credible and urgent.”

He further added, "First-time users are especially at risk. Sharing OTPs or sensitive details can lead to financial loss and impact credit scores. The strongest defence is vigilance: never share credentials, verify through official channels, and report suspicious activity immediately. Equally important is building awareness around common fraud patterns and enabling real-time transaction alerts to catch anomalies early."

Keeping these fundamental rules in mind, here are five simple yet effective ways to keep yourself safe from such credit card fraud:

Make sure you never share confidential information, such as credit card numbers, CVV codes, or OTPs, with anyone. Enable real-time transaction alerts; this will help you spot any suspicious activity or debit immediately. You should only use secure networks when using banking applications and services. This way, your data, passwords and login credentials will remain secure. To keep your device protected from data theft or unauthorised transactions, install the latest antivirus software and keep it regularly updated. Consistently monitor your credit report and credit score for changes, and report any discrepancies promptly.

Where can you raise your complaint against credit card fraud?

To report any sudden or unforeseen credit card fraud, you can reach out to the following website: https://cybercrime.gov.in/. This is the official website of the National Cyber Crime Portal. You can also submit your request at the RBI Sachet portal at: https://sachet.rbi.org.in/. For immediate assistance, you can also call 1930.

In conclusion, while using credit cards, comfort and convenience must be balanced with caution. Following proper credit card usage protocols and staying vigilant are the best ways to keep yourself safe from such fraud.