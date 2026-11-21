What if you lose lakhs of rupees to credit card fraud despite never sharing your OTP, PIN or card details with anyone? A Bengaluru-based software engineer reportedly found himself in this situation after fraudsters made multiple unauthorised transactions using his American Express (Amex) and RBL Bank credit cards, causing a loss of ₹5.47 lakh.
The incident, reported by The Times of India, highlights how cardholders can fall victim to digital scams even when they believe they have followed basic security precautions. Here's what you need to know.
According to the complaint cited in the TOI report, the 31-year-old Indiranagar resident noticed suspicious transactions on 11 November. Between 12.56 pm and 2 pm, transactions worth ₹4.02 lakh were made on his Amex card, while another ₹1.44 lakh was charged to his RBL Bank card.
The complainant reportedly told the police that neither he nor his family members had shared card details, OTPs or PINs with anyone. He also denied installing any APK files or approving the payments.
After receiving transaction alerts, he contacted both banks and got his cards blocked. He also called the national cybercrime helpline before approaching the police. A case was registered at Bengaluru's East Cyber Crime Police Station under the Information Technology Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The exact method used to access the card details and authorise the transactions will have to be established through the investigation.
Even if you have not shared your card details, take these precautions:
If you notice an unfamiliar transaction, take these steps immediately:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please report any suspected fraud immediately to your bank and the national cybercrime helpline.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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