Credit card fraud: Worried about potential fraudulent transactions? Don't panic, takes these steps instead

In an increasingly online and digital native world, the risks associated with credit card fraud are on the rise in India. For customers, especially first-time users of credit cards, there may also be some anxiety over how to act quickly in case of fraud.
We explore a few quick checks you can make to identify potential fraud, what immediate steps to take, and how to improve caution for the future.
If you suspect a fraudulent transaction from your credit card, try to regulate your emotional reaction so that you can act to swiftly tackle any issue. Keeping your head during financial and emotional distress can help significantly minimise your losses.
First, keep in mind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms do not place liability for unauthorised transactions on the credit card holder. That's while detailed and immediate reporting of the incident, with proper timeline and defined conditions (i.e. bank or system negligence) can help with how your grievance is taken forward.
As a responsible credit card holder, it is imperative that you to report suspicious transactions alerts (via SMS, email or monthly statements) to the bank or financial institution without delay.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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