Credit card fraud worth ₹2.6 crore came to surface; 5 big lessons to learn about data safety

A major credit card scam targeted SBI customers across the nation. It resulted in losses of nearly ₹2.6 crore from 350 victims, reported Hindustan Times.

A total of 18 individuals were arrested after a six-month police investigation. The probe exposed the scam’s intricate network, which included insiders at a Gurugram call centre, field operatives, SIM card providers, and even cryptocurrency handlers.

How was the credit card scam orchestrated? The fraud began at an authorised Gurugram call centre where employees conspired and leaked sensitive SBI customer information. Using this information, fraudsters posing as banking executives tricked cardholders into revealing confidential information such as OTPs, PINs, and CVVs.

The stolen details were then utilised to purchase electronic gift cards, which were resold to travel agents later on for cash conversion. To further complicate the money trail, the funds were laundered through cryptocurrencies, particularly Tether (USDT).

The entire gang functioned like a corporate network with clearly defined roles for masterminds, data thieves, fund managers, callers, and suppliers of SIMs. Such efficient planning made the entire scam difficult to trace.

5 key lessons to stay safe from credit card scams Defend your details: As a proactive credit card user, you should never disclose OTPs, CVVs, or critical passwords, regardless of who is instructing you to share such data. Fraudsters act as banking agents on calls/ video calls or emails. Using this, they try to trick credit card users into sharing confidential information. Hence, you should focus on protecting your identity, personal data, and financial integrity at all costs from such fraudsters. Verify bank calls: Always confirm the identity of callers through SBI’s official helpline before sharing any information. If in doubt, never panic; reach out to the dedicated customer service team through the official website of your respective credit card issuing banking institution. Track your account: Activate transaction alerts on your mobile and review statements regularly to spot unauthorised activity. If any suspicious activity is found, promptly share this information with your financial institution and your nearest police station. Time in such cases holds immense value, which is why always focus on swift action. Secure your digital use: Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for making transactions. Furthermore, keep your banking applications and devices updated. When downloading any new application, only download it from proper sources such as the Google Play Store or the App Store. Never download any application through links shared on WhatsApp, email, or text messages. Respond immediately: If you suspect fraud, block your credit card, notify your financial institution, and lodge a police complaint without delay. You can also visit the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/ to submit your complaint related to any financial fraud.

Hence, this case underlines the importance of financial literacy and constant vigilance. Staying updated, alert, and informed continues to remain the strongest defence for credit card users.

