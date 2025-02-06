Credit Card: How can SBI card holders update their contact information online?

If you use an SBI credit card and have recently updated your phone number or address, then it is important that you update the same on your SBI Card account as well.

The process to make these changes online is quite simple and straightforward. However, it is important that you carry your phone number which is linked to your credit card details.

Here, we explain the step-by-step process to update your contact details here.

SBI Cards: How to change contact details? Step 1: Click 'my profile' link on left hand side

Step 2: Now to modify the details, you need to click ‘edit’.

Step 3: Now you will see the quick contact details here. These include mobile number and email ID.

After you make these changes, you can generate a one time password (OTP). Now enter the one-time password and click submit. The mobile number and/or email id will be changed.

Step 4: Likewise, you can change personal address or office address in the next window. Just like in the previous step, you will have to generate OTP which will be sent to your registered phone number. Enter the OTP and submit.

Changing social media profile details Just like phone number and address details, you can change your social media account details as well.

Your social media account details can be amended easily. When you click on ‘My Profile’, you need to click ‘edit’. Here you will see the option of changing the social media account details.

Now, click ‘social media’ and enter the new social media handle link against the relevant icon. Generate the OTP which will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and submit. The changes will be carried out.

Other functions Additionally, there are a number of other functions that you can carry out on the SBI card website. These include registering the card, converting big purchases into EMI, making card payment online, activating SBI Card online, redeeming rewards points online and changing SBI card online account password.