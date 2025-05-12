Some credit and debit cards come with insurance, but be sure you're eligible for it
SummarySimply owning such a card is not enough – you also need to fulfil certain conditions to stay eligible for the insurance. And don't forget to appoint a nominee.
More Indians are using credit and debit cards than ever before, but few are aware that some cards come with various types of insurance. These include personal accidental death insurance, lost card liability, loss or delay of check-in baggage, loss of travel documents, and emergency overseas hospitalisation. The coverage limit depends on the type of card you have and the credit limit available to you.