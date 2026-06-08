The credit card debt trap: How a ₹1 lakh bill can spiral out of control

Credit cards often come with perks—discounts, lounge access, reward points and the ability to instantly pay large bills. It's easy to start viewing them as a supplementary source of income.
Experts warn that this perception is often the first step into a dangerous financial trap.
"A credit card is not extra money; it is a deferment of money," said Satish Mehta, founder and CEO of Athena CredXpert, a financial services firm specializing in credit repair, report analysis, and credit score improvement.
“It provides convenience so you don’t have to carry bundles of cash, but at the end of the month, your actual income alone should dictate what you can afford.”
When that distinction is ignored, credit cards can quickly turn into an aggressively compounding debt burden.