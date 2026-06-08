The credit card debt trap: How a ₹1 lakh bill can spiral out of control

Ann Jacob
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 11:13 AM IST
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Many consumers fall into debt by treating their credit limit as spending capacity and using cards heavily for discretionary purchases.(Pixabay)
Summary
High credit limits and minimum due payments can create a dangerous debt spiral. Experts explain how the trap begins—and what borrowers can do to get out.

Credit cards often come with perks—discounts, lounge access, reward points and the ability to instantly pay large bills. It's easy to start viewing them as a supplementary source of income.

Experts warn that this perception is often the first step into a dangerous financial trap.

"A credit card is not extra money; it is a deferment of money," said Satish Mehta, founder and CEO of Athena CredXpert, a financial services firm specializing in credit repair, report analysis, and credit score improvement.

“It provides convenience so you don’t have to carry bundles of cash, but at the end of the month, your actual income alone should dictate what you can afford.”

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When that distinction is ignored, credit cards can quickly turn into an aggressively compounding debt burden.

The credit spiral

The slide into debt often begins with a misunderstanding of credit limits.

Banks routinely offer limits that are several times an individual's monthly income. Someone earning 50,000 a month may be given a credit limit two to three times that amount.

"We often forget that our spending capacity must reflect our income, not our credit limit," noted Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant and former SVP at CRIF Highmark, an RBI licensed credit bureau. "As a rule of thumb, you should avoid crossing 30-40% of your credit utilization limit across cards on an ongoing basis."

Problems begin when consumers max out their limits on discretionary spending such as shopping, travel or dining out.

The real danger emerges when cardholders pay only the Minimum Amount Due when their monthly statement arrives.

The minimum amount due is typically just 5% of the total outstanding bill. Paying it helps avoid late-payment charges, but it does little to stop interest from accumulating, Garg explained.

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The remaining unpaid balance attracts interest rates ranging from 36% to 52% annually—or roughly 4% to 4.5% a month.

For instance, an outstanding balance of 1 lakh can attract nearly 4,500 in interest within just 30 days. Missing even the minimum payment adds late fees on top, allowing debt to snowball rapidly within a matter of months.

Cost of default

"If a balance remains unpaid beyond 90 to 180 days, the bank classifies the account as a non-performing asset (NPA) and freezes the card. This shifts the account into aggressive recovery territory," explained Garg.

While the Reserve Bank of India has guidelines against harassment, debt collection agents often operate under strict recovery targets, which can cause significant mental and emotional stress for borrowers, Mehta added.

Exit routes

Escaping a credit card debt spiral requires both financial discipline and structured refinancing.

If a large purchase has become difficult to repay, borrowers should explore pre-approved EMI conversion options offered by their card issuer.

"Converting your dues into an EMI reduces your interest rate from a crushing 48% down to a much more manageable 12% to 18%, spreading the burden over several months," advised Garg.

Personal loans or debt-consolidation loans can also help.

While Mehta noted that taking one loan to repay another merely shifts the liability, reducing borrowing costs from 40% to 14% can provide valuable breathing room.

Last-resort options

A loan against gold can be considered as a last resort.

Gold loans typically carry lower interest rates—around 8% to 10%—and often come with flexible repayment structures.

If debt has ballooned beyond a borrower's repayment capacity after several months, approaching the bank for a one-time settlement may be another option.

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"While banks rarely discount the principal amount, they may be willing to offer partial waivers on the accumulated interest or penalties to recover the dues," explained Garg.

He also cautioned that borrowers using debt-counselling intermediaries should ensure the fee arrangement is strictly success-based and obtain written confirmation directly from the bank before paying any intermediary charges.

Ultimately, the most effective protection against a credit card debt trap is discipline.

Tracking monthly statements, staying well within spending limits and treating credit card spending as borrowed money—not extra income—can help consumers avoid turning a convenient payment tool into a long-term financial burden.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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