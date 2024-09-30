Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Credit card: Is the annual fees charged by banks on their cards worth it?

    Credit cards: It is reasonable to pay a high annual fee on a card when the benefits which accrue from the usage of card surpass the fee levied on it. The cost and benefit s vary widely from card to card. So, one must do a comparative analysis of the individual card before taking a final call on it

    MintGenie Team
    Published30 Sep 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Some banks tend to waive off the annual fee charged on credit card in order to woo new consumers
    Some banks tend to waive off the annual fee charged on credit card in order to woo new consumers

    If you are planning to procure a credit card and are too overwhelmed with the countless number of calls and messages from the banks claiming that the card is free of charge — then you need to think again.

    The credit card could be free at the outset, but it is likely to levy an annual fee. Some credit cards may have a joining fee while others may have a joining fee along with the annual fees.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    The annual fee, at times, could be as high as 12,000. But is it worth it? What, however, justifies this arguably high fee is the quantum of benefits that are offered by the card.

    Also Read | Credit Card: How do credit card interest rates work & how to get a lower rate?

    So, if the monetary benefits which accrue from the credit card are higher or equal to the fee levied on it then it definitely makes sense to levy the fee. Otherwise, you may reconsider continuing with the card in future. Let us dig a little deeper and understand more on this.

    We dissect the features of a few cards to understand the phenomenon:

    I. ICICI Bank’s Emeralde credit card: The card has a joining fee of 12,000 and an annual fee of 12,000.

    It carries unlimited complimentary international lounge access. The card enables you to avail no cancellation charges on domestic travel and hotel bookings. You are also entitled to receive complimentary rounds of golf every month.

    So, let us suppose without this credit card, you end up spending 30,000 golf rounds a year and a little over 20,000 on cancellations of hotel bookings. And now thanks to this credit card, you end up saving 50,000. So, an annual fee of 12,000 will not pinch you.

    II. ICICI Bank’s Coral Credit Card: It offers one railway and airport lounge access every quarter which means four in a year. If you are a frequent traveller then possessing this credit card can enable you to enjoy the access to the airport lounge every three months. So, an annual fee of 500 is not too much of a price to pay for this.

    The small fee of 500 can be easily justified if you get to enjoy a few benefits in return.

    Also Read | Credit cards: How does fuel surcharge waiver work? Details here

    III. ICICI Bank’s Rubyx Credit Card: Similarly, ICICI Bank also offers another credit card by the name of Rubyx credit card which offers such benefits as 25 percent discount on movie tickets on BookMyShow and Inox, twice per month. With a joining fee of 3,000 and an annual fee of 2,000, one can justify the recurring cost only if you are a frequent movie goer.

    Also Read | How to make the most of credit cards during the festive season?

    So, the annual cost levied by bank for using its credit card may be more (e.g. 12,000 on Emeralde credit card mentioned above) or less (e.g., Coral card) but what actually justify this cost is the benefits offered by the card and whether those benefits align with your needs and preference.

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit card: Is the annual fees charged by banks on their cards worth it?
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.