Credit card issued without your consent? Here’s what you should do
RBI regulations state that card issuers must obtain the express prior consent of the customer to provide a credit card; they are not permitted to send out unsolicited credit cards.
Restrictions have been implemented by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to protect consumers from unsolicited credit cards. This law was put into effect by the RBI to safeguard you against unsolicited credit cards and the risks associated with them, such as