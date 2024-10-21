Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

Credit Card Know-How: 4 must-follow rules to avoid debt traps

Credit Cards: While credit cards offer rewards and deferred payments, they can also lead to debt if not used responsibly. To avoid high-interest charges, aim to pay off balances monthly and understand the associated fees and regulations.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published21 Oct 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Credit Cards: Aim to repay your credit bills in one go to avoid falling into debt traps.
Credit Cards: Aim to repay your credit bills in one go to avoid falling into debt traps.

Credit cards can be a powerful tool for managing expenses effectively. They offer convenience by allowing you to make purchases without immediate cash outflow, deferring payments until the next billing cycle. Many banks offer credit cards with attractive rewards, cashbacks, and discounts tailored to suit various needs.

However, if not managed wisely, credit cards can lead to financial difficulties. Here’s a closer look at some essential etiquette rules for using credit cards responsibly.

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly!

Lifetime free Credit Card

No credit score required

Check Eligibility
Also Read | Credit Card Debt: How outstanding balances can put you at financial risk

1. Understand the minimum payment rule

Most credit cards come with a minimum payment requirement each billing cycle. While it may seem convenient to make only the minimum payment, relying on this option can be detrimental in the long run. This habit can accumulate debt due to high-interest rates on the remaining balance.

To avoid falling into a debt trap and incurring late fees, aim to pay off your entire credit card balance each month. This not only helps maintain a healthy credit score but also ensures you are not burdened by unnecessary interest charges.

2. Be cautious with cash withdrawals

Credit cards offer the option to withdraw cash, but it’s important to remember that this service often comes with hefty fees and higher interest rates compared to regular purchases.

Cash withdrawals from credit cards can lead to a rapid accumulation of debt, particularly if used frequently. While it’s acceptable to use this feature in emergencies, always be mindful of the associated costs and only withdraw cash when absolutely necessary.

3. Familiarise yourself with credit card rules and fees

Before applying for a credit card, take the time to understand the general guidelines established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These rules cover various aspects, including interest rates, repayment cycles, and fees for late payments or exceeding your credit limit.

Being aware of these regulations helps you make informed decisions and manage your credit card effectively. Always read the terms and conditions thoroughly to avoid any unpleasant surprises later.

4. Respect your credit card limit

Your credit card limit is determined by factors such as your credit profile and score. While many issuers may periodically increase this limit based on your usage and payment history, it’s crucial to spend within your means.

Avoid the temptation to utilise your entire credit limit, as this can lead to overspending and potential default on payments. Keeping your expenses well within your limit not only ensures financial stability but also helps maintain a good credit score.

Also Read | How to align your credit card use with your budget goals?

Conclusion

When used wisely, credit cards can significantly enhance your financial flexibility and offer various benefits. However, they can also lead to heavy interest charges and debt if not managed properly. Always remember that responsible credit card usage is key to maintaining a healthy financial life.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

Instant Approval
Wide Choices
Apply Now

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Card Know-How: 4 must-follow rules to avoid debt traps
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.