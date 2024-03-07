Credit card latest rules: You can now decide the billing cycle of your card. Details here
The latest amendment stipulates that the cardholder will be provided option to choose any date as the starting or closing date of the billing cycle at least once. Additionally, card-issuers may provide the option to modify the billing cycle through multiple channels, RBI’s rules state
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released amendment to the master direction-- credit card and debit card — Issuance and Conduct directions 2022. The latest amendments will come into force from March 7, 2024 onwards.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message