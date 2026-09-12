Credit card limit ₹3 lakh, usage ₹50,000: How unused credit can help your credit score and finances

A credit card with a ₹3 lakh limit does not mean that the cardholder should recklessly spend ₹3 lakh. Such a limit requires responsible management. If monthly usage is limited to ₹50,000, the available credit can provide an individual with both a lower credit utilisation ratio and a meaningful financial cushion.

It is also essential to ensure that the higher credit card limit should never be mistaken for additional income. What every credit card user should acknowledge is that these are credit tools; they require sensible usage, and should not replace an individual’s day-to-day spendings. The reason is that credit card debt is one of the most expensive forms of debt.

Keeping these basics in mind, let us discuss the benefits, pros and cons of maintaining a lower credit card utilisation ratio, and how the used limit can help with managing spending more efficiently.

Lower utilisation can support your credit profile With a ₹3 lakh credit card limit and ₹50,000 in outstanding balance, the credit card holder is using about 16.7% of the available limit. This metric should generally be less than 30% of the total credit limit.

When an individual keeps utilisation relatively low, it is viewed favourably by lending institutions. Such a habit also helps maintain a healthy credit profile and a higher credit score, provided dues are repaid on time, without delays or missed payments.

Siddharth Mehta, Co-founder & COO, Kiwi, explained this aspect in detail, stating, “A credit card limit of ₹3 lakh, when only ₹50,000 is utilised, means the customer is using just around 16.7% of the available limit. Maintaining a lower credit utilisation ratio can support a healthy credit profile, while the unused portion also provides a financial cushion that can be useful during emergencies or unexpected expenses."

The unused limit can hence provide much-needed flexibility when an unexpected expense arises, without immediately requiring a separate loan or dipping into savings.

Unused limit helps only with disciplined spending However, it is equally important to keep in mind that having a large unused limit does not automatically improve a person’s financial health. If a higher limit encourages unnecessary spending and lavish purchases, the advantage of low utilisation can disappear very quickly. Financial and emotional balance are key to dealing with this situation constructively.

On this, Mehta further stated, "However, a higher available limit should not be treated as additional income or a reason to increase spending. The benefits of an unused limit depend on responsible credit behaviour, including timely repayments, controlled spending and staying within one’s repayment capacity.”