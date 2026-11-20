You might have received an SMS from your respective bank or financial institution offering you the option to increase your credit card limit. Such an offer might seem like a lucrative deal.

This is because a higher limit can help provide greater financial flexibility and help you manage large expenses. Not only that, a higher limit can potentially boost your credit score. Still, accepting the offer without understanding its implications can lead to overspending and eventually increase your overall debt burden.

This raises several important questions: Should you accept a credit limit enhancement offer? What factors should you consider before accepting a limit enhancement? The answer to this depends on your individual spending habits, repayment capacity, past payment history, and financial objectives.

How can a higher credit card limit help? One of the most important advantages of a higher credit limit is its potential impact on your credit utilisation ratio. This ratio measures how much of your available credit you use.

For example, if your credit limit increases from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh whereas your monthly spending continues to remain ₹30,000, your utilisation falls from 30% to 15%. This can be considered an extremely positive development for an individual's overall credit profile.

This is because a lower utilisation ratio can support your credit score and boost your overall credit profile, provided you maintain timely repayments and responsible credit habits over consistent periods.

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Kapil Makhija, Founder and COO of MinEMI.ai, explained in detail whether you should acknowledge and accept the offer of a credit card limit extension, stating, “This offer has two sides. On one side, a higher limit is a useful backup for a large purchase, a medical need or a family event, and if your spending stays the same, your utilisation ratio falls, which quietly helps your credit score. On the other side, the risks are real.”

He further added, "For many people, more limit simply becomes more spending and more interest to the bank. A higher limit also raises your exposure if you fall prey to digital fraud, because the fraudster gets more room before you even notice. And if utilisation stays high, it hurts your approval chances for the home or car loan that matters more. So accept it by all means, but see the opportunity with all its associated costs. The limit is the bank's number. Your spending should follow your income."

Should you accept the bank's offer to increase your credit limit? A higher limit is not necessarily a reason to boost your spending. If you struggle to repay your existing credit card dues in full, accepting a higher limit can result in worsening your financial position. Furthermore, it could also result in increasing your exposure to unauthorised transactions if your credit card details are stolen or compromised.

Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, noted, “A higher credit limit is a useful tool when it fits your spending pattern. It widens your headroom and can lower your utilisation ratio, which supports your credit score, provided your spending stays the same. Under RBI rules, a bank needs your explicit consent before raising the limit, so you are free to accept or decline. Before saying yes, check for any change in fees or terms and ask whether the increase suits your income and budget. A higher limit works best when you use it for planned spends and repay in full each cycle. As a retail credit card issuer through zagg.money, we see limit reviews as a way to reward responsible usage.”

In short, before accepting a credit card limit extension, individual credit card holders should analyse the offer against their income, existing debt, and repayment discipline.

You should also review the revised terms and conditions and ensure you are not required to accept the increase. It should only be proceeded with as per your current financial needs. The focus should be on keeping credit card debt in check and ensuring timely repayment of pending bills and dues.