Credit card loan explained: Key features, benefits, repayment and personal loan comparison

Need quick funds in an emergency? A credit card loan can be a convenient solution for urgent financial needs, as it offers instant access to funds, fixed EMIs and a simple approval process.

Shivam Shukla
Updated8 Jun 2026, 08:15 AM IST
A credit card loan can offer quick funds, fixed EMIs and easy access for urgent financial requirements. Still, proper planning and understanding of the pros and cons of such a loan is a must before availing of any loan.
A credit card loan can offer quick funds, fixed EMIs and easy access for urgent financial requirements. Still, proper planning and understanding of the pros and cons of such a loan is a must before availing of any loan.

Are you a regular credit card user? Have you ever used a credit card loan? Do you understand the entire process of availing and repaying a credit card loan? Here, we discuss credit card loans in detail, so that individuals who aspire to obtain a credit line in the future can make an easier decision.

A credit card loan is a pre-approved loan facility offered by credit card issuers to eligible cardholders. The loan amount is determined by the cardholder's available credit limit, current credit score, credit profile integrity and repayment capacity.

A credit card loan is different from general credit card spending. This is a loan that provides a lump sum amount, repaid through fixed EMIs over a specified tenure. As a credit card loan is an unsecured loan, no collateral, documentation, proof or extensive application form is required.

Key features and benefits of a credit card loan

Credit card loans are designed to provide quick access to funds for meeting urgent or unavoidable expenses, such as medical emergencies, travel, home reconstruction or other unforeseen costs. Hence, the approval process of credit card loans is generally instant, making them a prudent financing option if one is faced with a challenging economic situation.

Feature

Details

CollateralNot required
ApprovalUsually pre-approved and instant
DocumentationMinimal or none
Loan AmountBased on available credit limit
RepaymentFixed EMIs
UsageAny personal financial requirement

Therefore, key benefits of credit card loans include rapid disbursement, hassle-free application, flexible and lucrative repayment options, rebates and offers, along with easy accessibility through digital banking platforms.

How does a credit card loan work?

When a cardholder applies for a credit card loan after understanding and acknowledging it, the approved funds are credited to their bank account or card account. This loan is then repaid through monthly EMIs over a fixed period, just like other common loans.

Also Read | Credit card stolen? Here are 5 steps you should take immediately

On-time repayments help credit card holders maintain a healthy credit score and a good credit profile, whereas late payments may attract penalties and additional interest charges.

Here are the basic differences between a credit card loan and a personal loan to better understand the concept.

Credit Card Loan vs Personal Loan: Features, concept and interest rates

Parameter

Credit Card Loan

Personal Loan

Interest Rate Range12%–36% per annum 10%–24% per annum
Loan AmountUsually up to 5 lakh or the available credit limitUp to 20–35 lakh or more
Approval TimeInstant to a few hoursA few hours to a few days
Tenure6–48 months12–60 months or longer
Best ForShort-term, urgent funding needsLarger planned expenses

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. The actual rates may vary from one person to another, based on loan amount, credit limit, current credit score, and a host of other factors.

Key risks of credit card loans you should know

Here are five key risks associated with credit card loans that must not be overlooked:

  1. Higher interest costs: Compared with general personal loans, credit card loans have much higher interest rates. If not managed properly, these interest costs can rapidly snowball.
  2. Reduced available credit limit: The loan amount provided is generally linked to an individual's credit limit. This can reduce credit limits, affect credit scores and make future credit card purchases difficult to secure.
  3. Risk of debt accumulation: Easy-looking funds can tempt an individual to borrow extensively. This can make it challenging to manage multiple financial commitments, thereby increasing the risk of debt.
  4. Impact on credit profile: When you miss or delay a credit card EMI payment, it can decisively bring down your credit score and damage your credit profile. The creditworthiness of such borrowers is negatively affected, thereby damaging their credit profiles for months to come.
  5. Additional charges and penalties: Penalties, late payment fees and other expenses can cripple a credit card borrower and rapidly increase the loan repayment burden if the loan is not managed professionally and responsibly.

Given that credit card loans offer speed, comfort and convenience, personal loans may be a more economically viable option for higher borrowing requirements, due to their larger loan limits and lower interest rates or borrowing costs.

Also Read | Planning international trip? Compare credit card vs forex / pre-paid travel card

Before you decide on borrowing or availing any particular loan, you should discuss with a certified financial advisor, so that your wealth creation journey is not hampered due to an unplanned loan.

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