Credit card loan explained: Key features, benefits, repayment and personal loan comparison

Are you a regular credit card user? Have you ever used a credit card loan? Do you understand the entire process of availing and repaying a credit card loan? Here, we discuss credit card loans in detail, so that individuals who aspire to obtain a credit line in the future can make an easier decision.
A credit card loan is a pre-approved loan facility offered by credit card issuers to eligible cardholders. The loan amount is determined by the cardholder's available credit limit, current credit score, credit profile integrity and repayment capacity.
A credit card loan is different from general credit card spending. This is a loan that provides a lump sum amount, repaid through fixed EMIs over a specified tenure. As a credit card loan is an unsecured loan, no collateral, documentation, proof or extensive application form is required.
Credit card loans are designed to provide quick access to funds for meeting urgent or unavoidable expenses, such as medical emergencies, travel, home reconstruction or other unforeseen costs. Hence, the approval process of credit card loans is generally instant, making them a prudent financing option if one is faced with a challenging economic situation.
Feature
Details
|Collateral
|Not required
|Approval
|Usually pre-approved and instant
|Documentation
|Minimal or none
|Loan Amount
|Based on available credit limit
|Repayment
|Fixed EMIs
|Usage
|Any personal financial requirement
Therefore, key benefits of credit card loans include rapid disbursement, hassle-free application, flexible and lucrative repayment options, rebates and offers, along with easy accessibility through digital banking platforms.
When a cardholder applies for a credit card loan after understanding and acknowledging it, the approved funds are credited to their bank account or card account. This loan is then repaid through monthly EMIs over a fixed period, just like other common loans.
On-time repayments help credit card holders maintain a healthy credit score and a good credit profile, whereas late payments may attract penalties and additional interest charges.
Here are the basic differences between a credit card loan and a personal loan to better understand the concept.
Parameter
Credit Card Loan
Personal Loan
|Interest Rate Range
|12%–36% per annum
|10%–24% per annum
|Loan Amount
|Usually up to ₹5 lakh or the available credit limit
|Up to ₹20–35 lakh or more
|Approval Time
|Instant to a few hours
|A few hours to a few days
|Tenure
|6–48 months
|12–60 months or longer
|Best For
|Short-term, urgent funding needs
|Larger planned expenses
Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. The actual rates may vary from one person to another, based on loan amount, credit limit, current credit score, and a host of other factors.
Here are five key risks associated with credit card loans that must not be overlooked:
Given that credit card loans offer speed, comfort and convenience, personal loans may be a more economically viable option for higher borrowing requirements, due to their larger loan limits and lower interest rates or borrowing costs.
Before you decide on borrowing or availing any particular loan, you should discuss with a certified financial advisor, so that your wealth creation journey is not hampered due to an unplanned loan.
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