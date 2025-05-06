Credit card over-limit explained: Charges, impact, and how to avoid it

In the ever-evolving economy of India, credit cards have emerged as an essential financial tool. These cards provide rewards, convenience, flexibility etc., to the respective users.
This makes them popular among consumers. Still, while using credit cards, it is also important to be aware of the risks associated with exceeding your credit limit. Going ‘over-limit’ can result in additional charges, interest, and even damage your credit score if it is not managed efficiently.
The objective hence is always to try to stay within one's means and not to extend the credit limit available to you. This simple exercise falls under the ambit of responsible credit behaviour.
The over-limit facility basically allows credit card holders to spend beyond their sanctioned credit limit. This means, for example you have a credit limit of ₹1 lakh on your credit card, under this facility you are allowed to use more than the allowed limit on your credit card.
This feature comes in handy when you are faced with sudden developments, emergencies or unexpected expenses. However, using this particular facility incurs additional fees and interest charges.
Whenever you exceed your given credit limit, most banks and financial institutions levy over-limit fees. Here are a few examples:
These fees are further subject to 18% GST. On top of this, the standard interest rate applicable to your card, that typically ranges from 3% to 3.75% per month, is charged on the over-limit amount.
Note: These charges are not uniform across banks and may depend on internal policies or customer profiles.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), credit card holders must provide their explicit consent to avail of the over-limit facility. Banks and financial institutions are mandated to offer options for customers to enable or disable this feature through numerous platforms.
This hence ensures that the consumer is completely aware of potential risks, charges and related complications. This information can help credit card holders take considered and informed decisions.
Do remember, frequent over-limit usage can negatively influence your credit profile and lower your credit score. This will happen as when you exceed your credit limit, then your credit utilisation ratio increases automatically.
This is an important factor in all modern credit scoring models. A high credit ratio simply signifies financial stress, heavy reliance on debt, thus reducing your creditworthiness in the eyes of the lenders.
Therefore, understanding the implications of over-limit usage, is crucial for maintaining financial prosperity. By staying informed and practicing responsible credit management behaviour you can look to avoid unnecessary fees and safeguard your credit score and overall credit profile.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.