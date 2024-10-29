Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

Credit Card payment: What is the best time to clear your credit card bill? An explainer

Credit Cards: The 45-day interest-free period is offered only when you clear your credit card dues on time. In case you miss the deadline, the interest will start accruing from the date of transaction besides the levy of late payment charges.

MintGenie Team
Published29 Oct 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Credit cards: If you use your credit card often, you can consider making multiple payments throughout the billing cycle. Photo: iStockphoto
Credit cards: If you use your credit card often, you can consider making multiple payments throughout the billing cycle. Photo: iStockphoto

If you are a regular credit card user, it is vital for you to clear your bill on time to keep your credit score intact and avoid paying late fee as well as interest at an exorbitant rate. There is no denying the fact that the best time to clear your credit card bill is before the due date.

Not many credit card users are aware that the 45-day interest-free period (or 50-day) is offered only when you clear your credit card bill on time. In case you miss the deadline, the interest will start accruing and the card issuer will also levy the late payment charges. 

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly!

Lifetime free Credit Card

No credit score required

Check Eligibility

Notably, the interest in this case will accrue from the date of transaction and not from the last date of payment.

Also Read | Credit cards: What are air miles and how do they work?

These are some of the key points to remember with regard to timing your payments to avoid extra interest.

Key points to remember 

I. Make payment prior to the due date: By paying your full balance before the due date listed on your statement, you avoid interest charges, as most credit cards offer a grace period. This will also help you keep your credit utilisation ratio low, thus impacting your credit score positively. Ideally, you should aim to keep your credit utilisation below 30 per cent.

II. Early in the billing cycle: If you make a payment soon after receiving your statement, rather than right before the due date, you effectively reduce the balance that is reported to credit bureaus. This can improve your credit utilisation ratio.

For instance, if your statement closes on the 15th of the month, pay on or right after that date to keep balances low on your next statement.

III. Multiple payments: If you use your card frequently, you can consider making multiple payments throughout the billing cycle. This can help keep balance low and help with budgeting. This also prevents any high spending during the month from adversely impacting your credit utilisation ratio.

Also Read | What are contactless credit cards and how does it work?

IV. More than the minimum due: Always remember that paying only the minimum due will keep your account current, and you will owe interest on the remainder of the balance. So, it is advisable to pay more than the minimum, ideally the full balance.

V. Setting up auto-pay: To avoid late fees, you may consider setting up auto-pay for at least the minimum balance, with manual payments to cover the rest if needed. In other words, you can pay as early as you can within the billing cycle to keep balances low and avoid interest.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Card payment: What is the best time to clear your credit card bill? An explainer
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.