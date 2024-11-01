Money
How this family turned reward points into a 'Game of Thrones' adventure
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 01 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Using credit card points, Dhaval Gandhi and his family enjoyed a luxury trip to Croatia, Slovenia, and Austria, visiting Game of Thrones locations while saving significantly on flights and luxury accommodations.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For Dhaval Gandhi, a devoted Game of Thrones fan, visiting Croatia to see the show's filming locations had long been on his bucket list. When his six-year-old’s summer break arrived, he seized the chance to make the dream trip a reality.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less