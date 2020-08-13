Credit card rewards move away from travel and towards retail benefits

But Khosla warns against buying something just for the rewards. “It can lead to binge shopping, which is a trend we see. Typically the rate of return for the customer varies between 1% to 6% when they go for reward points, but the thing to keep in mind is that you have to shell out the money for the purchase to begin with in order to avail of the reward," he said. If you plan to buy a product to begin with, then a reward points system could be a boon by helping you save and even earn on your purchase, but if it’s not budgeted for, don’t fall into the trap of spending just to get the rewards.