Credit card scam alert: Man duped of ₹1.8 lakh – Here's how to stay safe

A 48-year-old private employee in Hyderabad fell victim to a well planned credit card scam recently. He lost ₹1.8 lakhs to the scam after being deceived into revealing his credit card details over a WhatsApp video call, according to a recent report by The Hindu.
The scamster impersonated an SBI Credit Card representative and convinced the victim to show his credit card along with CVV number under the posture and guise of verification of basic details.
This particular financial scam incident underlines the increasing sophistication of cyber frauds in India. Further, it is important to note that banking fraud cases in India surged 27% to 18,461 cases in the first half of the financial year 2024-25, in comparison to its previous level of 14,480 cases in the same period in previous year, as per the Reserve Bank of India.
Hence, keeping all these important developments in mind. Here are a few important points you must keep in mind to protect against financial crimes and ensure a healthy and sensible credit card usage experience.
Prominent government financial institutions such as The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is consistently collaborating with the Finance Ministry to implement a centralised Know Your Customer (KYC) system.
The aim of this collaboration is to enhance detection and prevention of financial frauds. Further, RBI is also spreading vigilance through various channels and streamlining banking services by introducing secure domain names for banks and financial institutions to curb phishing attacks.
Focus has also been placed on spreading awareness and financial literacy among credit card users to foster responsible card usage to prevent avoidable banking and credit card frauds.
This is done by advertisements on digital platforms to help users stay informed and updated about the most recent changes in banking regulations to help them in keeping their account information safe.
Hence, as digital transactions become increasingly prevalent, it's imperative for consumers to exercise caution and adopt robust security practices to safeguard against credit card scams and financial frauds.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
