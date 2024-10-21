Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

Credit card scams: What are the most common types and how to avoid them?

Credit cards: Stay informed to reduce the risk of credit card scams. Understand common tactics and implement security measures to protect your finances and enjoy credit card convenience confidently.

Dakshita Ojha
Published21 Oct 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Credit cards: Swipe smart, stay safe, tips to prevent credit card fraud
Credit cards: Swipe smart, stay safe, tips to prevent credit card fraud

Credit card fraud is a growing concern in today's digital landscape. With the rise of online transactions, fraudsters continuously devise new methods to steal your hard-earned money. By understanding the most common credit card scams and implementing preventive measures, you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of these fraudulent activities.

What is credit card fraud?

Credit card fraud occurs when someone uses your credit card details without your consent, often leading to unauthorised transactions. This type of fraud is a form of identity theft, and it has become increasingly prevalent. Scammers exploit your card information to engage in unethical behaviour and make purchases without your knowledge.

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly!

Lifetime free Credit Card

No credit score required

Check Eligibility
Also Read | Private lenders see stress in credit cards, personal loans in Q2

Common types of credit card fraud

  1. Skimming: Fraudsters install skimming devices on card readers or ATMs to capture your credit card information during transactions.
  2. Phishing: This involves scammers sending fraudulent emails or messages that appear to be legitimate requests for personal information, aiming to gain access to your credit card details.
  3. Counterfeit cards: Criminals create counterfeit credit cards using stolen information and use them to make purchases.
  4. Chargeback fraud: Scammers may file false chargeback claims for legitimate transactions, intending to keep the product while receiving a refund.
  5. Online fraud: Hackers may send deceptive emails with malicious links or intercept sensitive information during online transactions.

Also Read | Credit Cards: 7 cards that levy no foreign transaction fees

Notable credit card scams

  1. EMV chip scams: If your credit card has an EMV chip, it should be dipped into an EMV card reader for secure transactions. However, scammers have found ways to exploit these systems.
  2. Interest rate reduction scams: Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming your bank is offering a lower interest rate. Legitimate banks do not make unsolicited offers over the phone. If you’re uncertain, contact your bank directly.
  3. Card fraud calls: Scammers may pose as representatives from your credit card company, claiming unauthorised transactions have occurred. They might have some personal information about you to appear credible. Remember, legitimate banks will never ask for sensitive information over the phone.
  4. Public wi-fi risks: Connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi can expose you to fraudsters. If they are on the same network, they can potentially access your internet activities, including any sensitive transactions.

Tips to avoid credit card fraud

  • Shred sensitive documents: Always destroy bills or documents containing your credit card information before disposal.
  • Be cautious with requests: Never provide your credit card information in response to unsolicited calls or emails.
  • Keep your cards secure: Always keep your credit cards in a safe place and monitor them regularly.
  • Report lost cards immediately: If your card is lost or stolen, report it to your bank right away to prevent unauthorised use.
  • Use secure connections: Exercise caution when making purchases online, and avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions.

Also Read | 5 best no annual fee credit cards to maximise your savings in 2024

Conclusion

By staying informed and taking proactive steps, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to credit card scams. Remember, knowledge is power. Protect your finances by understanding common scam tactics and implementing robust security measures. Stay vigilant, be cautious, and enjoy the convenience of credit cards with confidence.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

Instant Approval
Wide Choices
Apply Now

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit card scams: What are the most common types and how to avoid them?
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.