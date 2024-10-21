Credit card scams: What are the most common types and how to avoid them?

Credit card fraud is a growing concern in today's digital landscape. With the rise of online transactions, fraudsters continuously devise new methods to steal your hard-earned money. By understanding the most common credit card scams and implementing preventive measures, you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of these fraudulent activities.

What is credit card fraud? Credit card fraud occurs when someone uses your credit card details without your consent, often leading to unauthorised transactions. This type of fraud is a form of identity theft, and it has become increasingly prevalent. Scammers exploit your card information to engage in unethical behaviour and make purchases without your knowledge.

Enjoy unmatched benefits - Check eligibility instantly! Lifetime free Credit Card No credit score required Check Eligibility

Also Read | Private lenders see stress in credit cards, personal loans in Q2

Common types of credit card fraud Skimming: Fraudsters install skimming devices on card readers or ATMs to capture your credit card information during transactions. Phishing: This involves scammers sending fraudulent emails or messages that appear to be legitimate requests for personal information, aiming to gain access to your credit card details. Counterfeit cards: Criminals create counterfeit credit cards using stolen information and use them to make purchases. Chargeback fraud: Scammers may file false chargeback claims for legitimate transactions, intending to keep the product while receiving a refund. Online fraud: Hackers may send deceptive emails with malicious links or intercept sensitive information during online transactions.

Also Read | Credit Cards: 7 cards that levy no foreign transaction fees

Notable credit card scams EMV chip scams: If your credit card has an EMV chip, it should be dipped into an EMV card reader for secure transactions. However, scammers have found ways to exploit these systems. Interest rate reduction scams: Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming your bank is offering a lower interest rate. Legitimate banks do not make unsolicited offers over the phone. If you’re uncertain, contact your bank directly. Card fraud calls: Scammers may pose as representatives from your credit card company, claiming unauthorised transactions have occurred. They might have some personal information about you to appear credible. Remember, legitimate banks will never ask for sensitive information over the phone. Public wi-fi risks: Connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi can expose you to fraudsters. If they are on the same network, they can potentially access your internet activities, including any sensitive transactions. Tips to avoid credit card fraud Shred sensitive documents : Always destroy bills or documents containing your credit card information before disposal.

: Always destroy bills or documents containing your credit card information before disposal. Be cautious with requests : Never provide your credit card information in response to unsolicited calls or emails.

: Never provide your credit card information in response to unsolicited calls or emails. Keep your cards secure : Always keep your credit cards in a safe place and monitor them regularly.

: Always keep your credit cards in a safe place and monitor them regularly. Report lost cards immediately : If your card is lost or stolen, report it to your bank right away to prevent unauthorised use.

: If your card is lost or stolen, report it to your bank right away to prevent unauthorised use. Use secure connections: Exercise caution when making purchases online, and avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions.

Also Read | 5 best no annual fee credit cards to maximise your savings in 2024