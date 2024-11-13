Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

Credit Card Security Chips: How do they protect against fraudulent transactions?

Credit Cards: EMV chip technology, mandated by the RBI for debit and credit cards, enhances security by creating unique, one-time codes for transactions, making it difficult for fraudsters to replicate card information.

Riya R Alex
Published13 Nov 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Credit Cards: EMV chip technology ensures secure transactions.
Credit Cards: EMV chip technology ensures secure transactions.

With the shift towards digital payments, the credit card landscape has evolved, too. Along with the rapid changes in the credit card space, there is a need for enhanced security measures. The EMV chip technology or credit card security chips is one such measure.

What is EMV chip technology?

Europay, Mastercard, and Visa created EMV chip technology to store card information on a metallic chip instead of a magnetic stripe. Credit card security chips or EMV, aims to tackle security concerns and fraud.

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made it mandatory for debit and credit cards to have an EMV chip to secure financial transactions from fraud and cyberattacks.

Also Read | What are your options when a credit card issuer withdraws benefits?

How does EMV technology work?

EMV chips are considered to be more secure than magnetic stripes on a credit card as they do not transfer the card number while making a transaction. Instead, they create a unique, one-time code for every transaction. This one-time code cannot be duplicated, reducing the risk of fraud or unauthorised transactions.

Also Read | Does your credit card offer trip cancellation insurance?

Features of EMV chip credit cards

One time code: Each time you use an EMV chip credit card, a new unique code is created. The code is not the same. In a traditional magnetic stripe card, it is easier to duplicate the number and use it repeatedly for unauthorised transactions. Therefore, an EMV chip-enabled credit card avoids duplication of numbers. Even if somebody duplicates the number, it cannot be used to make financial transactions.

Avoids fraud: The main objective behind EMV chips is to avoid fraudulent transactions through the use of one-time codes, which are further provided to the card reader. It is not possible to replicate this code and avoid the access to fraudsters.

Also Read | Credit Cards: How can I create a budget for my spending via card?

Difficult to get details: It is difficult to get details from EMV chip credit cards. They use small computer chips which makes it difficult to forge. It is almost impossible to simply get information from a credit card without any high-end equipment, which is a costly affair for fraudsters.

Encrypted card: An EMV chip credit card uses encrypted data to send information to the credit card issuer, which can only be decoded by special software. This makes it difficult for fraudsters to make unauthorised transactions. This is in contrast to the traditional magnetic stripe credit card which directly provides information to credit card issuer as it is.

Also Read | What is travel hacking and how can you use it to maximise rewards?

Global relevance: EMV chips are a universal standardised technology. Therefore it is accepted as a mode of payment in every part of the world. Hence, EMV chip credit cards can be used to make payments all across the globe.

Also Read | How to pay off multiple credit card debts? Here are proven strategies

In conclusion, the adoption of EMV chips in the credit card industry is a significant step toward tackling scams and fraud. It is not only a technological upgrade but has a larger motive to secure our financial system.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Card Security Chips: How do they protect against fraudulent transactions?
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.