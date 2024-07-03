Credit card spend overseas to be included in the LRS limit? Here are key things you should know

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of RBI, all resident individuals are allowed to freely remit up to $2,50,000 in each financial year

MintGenie Team
First Published11:32 AM IST
The finance ministry in May 2023 brought credit card spend under the LRS limit, while but later retreated from the same
The finance ministry in May 2023 brought credit card spend under the LRS limit, while but later retreated from the same

Spending money overseas through credit card does not come under the liberalised remittance scheme limit yet, but it may change in the near future. And if it does, credit card users may have to cough up 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS).

As per a media report published recently, bringing credit card spend under the LRS is now on the government’s radar.

For the uninitiated, the finance ministry in May 2023 had brought credit card spending under the LRS limit, while raising the rate of TCS at the same time.

Also Read | Can I use LRS to remit money outside India for F&O trading?

However, it was announced on June 28 that overseas spending using credit cards will be put on hold in order to give time to the banks to streamline their requisite IT systems.

“It has also been decided to give more time for the implementation of the revised TCS rates and for inclusion of credit card payments in LRS,” the finance ministry had said then.

Cut to July 2024, government is seen to be re-introducing credit card spend as part of LRS, reported Hindu.

Let us understand exactly TCS and LRS in the context of taxation?

What is tax collected at source?

Tax collected at source is the sum collected by the seller from the buyer at the time of sale so that it can be deposited with the tax authorities.

The TCS for foreign remittances under LRS was raised to 20 percent in Budget 2023 from the earlier rate of 5 per cent. This included international travel, sending money overseas, and other remittances.

This new tax rate came into force on Oct 1, 2023 which removed the threshold of 7 lakh for triggering TCS on LRS.

These changes, however, are not applicable in case of education and medical expenses.

What are liberalised remittance schemes?

Under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), all resident individuals are allowed to freely remit up to $2,50,000 in each financial year abroad for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.

This scheme was introduced on February 4, 2004, with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit was later revised in stages consistent with prevailing macro and micro economic conditions.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit card spend overseas to be included in the LRS limit? Here are key things you should know

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

175.05
07:10 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.55 (0.32%)

Federal Bank

181.25
07:10 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.2 (3.54%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.20
07:10 AM | 3 JUL 2024
-0.1 (-0.06%)

Ashok Leyland

229.00
07:10 AM | 3 JUL 2024
-5.25 (-2.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

232.20
06:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
18.1 (8.45%)

KNR Constructions

363.95
06:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.05 (6.76%)

FDC

499.10
06:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
28.65 (6.09%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

295.00
06:59 AM | 3 JUL 2024
16.75 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Money

    More From Popular in Money
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue