Credit card spending hits all time high in July, shows RBI data

Total credit card spending in value terms jumped around 6 percent in July 2025 as it hit 1.93 lakh crore in comparison to ₹1.83 lakh crore in June, reveals the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The corresponding figure for July 2024 stood at ₹1.72 lakh crore, reflecting a 12 per cent jump in the card spending in the past year.

The POS (point of sale) based transactions with credit cards saw an increase of 4.3 percent to reach ₹70,380 crore in July 2025, and other card transactions rose 6.7 per cent in one month to reach ₹1,23,469 crore.

New cards issued Meanwhile, new credit card issuance rose to 4.26 lakh, taking the total number of issued cards to 11.1623 crore. The number of issued credit cards stood at 10.45 crore in July 2024 and at 10.98 crore in March 2025.

The number of debit cards in July 2025 stood at 101 crore, whereas the corresponding figure was 96.32 crore in July last year, the RBI data showed.

International transactions When it comes to international transactions, credit cards led to a total spend of ₹7,467 crore, a fall of over 9.5 percent from June, when this figure stood at ₹8,251 crore. The corresponding data for debit cards were ₹2,247 crore (July 2025) and ₹2,182 crore (June).

UPI payments Total UPI payments touched ₹25 lakh crore in July 2024, 4 percent higher than the June data of ₹24.03 lakh crore. In July 2024, the corresponding data stood at ₹20.64 lakh crore, according to the RBI data.

Sadly, the number of fraudulent transactions have also seen a jump. Total value of fraudulent transactions touched ₹440 crore in July 2025 (against ₹303 crore in June 2025), with every one in 81,444 transactions fraudulent.

