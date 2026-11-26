Credit card spending across the nation has surged in October as festive-season shopping gathered momentum ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. As a result, total credit card transactions rose by about 20% month-on-month to ₹2.45 lakh crore in October, compared with ₹2.04 lakh crore in September, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

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The October figure was also 14.4% higher than the corresponding month last year, highlighting continued strength in consumer spending and credit demand.

Credit card spending: Key figures for October

Source: RBI data

Online spending accounts for nearly 63% of total transactions Digital payments continue to dominate credit card-backed spending and day-to-day usage. Online and e-commerce spending and transactions accounted for ₹1.54 lakh crore, or about 63% of total spending. Not only that, but in comparison, point-of-sale (PoS) transactions at physical stores stood at ₹90,562 crore.

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The prominent lenders collectively added 14 lakh new credit cards in October, taking the industry's outstanding card base to 12.67 crore, compared with 12.53 crore in September.

Among prominent financial institutions and major credit card issuers, the nation’s largest private-sector bank, HDFC Bank, retained its top position with spending of ₹70,115 crore, up 7.6% from September. SBI Card recorded ₹45,797 crore, thus marking a 31% increase, whereas ICICI Bank reported ₹42,295 crore, up 37%. Axis Bank’s spending jumped by 30.5% to ₹30,211 crore.

Transaction volumes also grew 32% year-on-year to ₹68.3 crore. Whereas the average transaction value dropped from ₹4,133 a year earlier to ₹3,585 today.

Also Read | Credit card fraud case: You can lose money even without sharing OTP or PIN

Disclaimer: This article is based on RBI data and is intended for general information only. Credit card users should spend responsibly and repay their outstanding dues on time to avoid interest charges.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in