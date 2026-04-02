Why your credit card is not a tool for investing or debt repayment

A credit card is a versatile tool for convenience, rewards and short-term liquidity. But a six-figure limit is not a free pass for all purchases. In the eyes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and commercial banks, credit cards are meant for consumption—not for financing or capital creation.

Understanding what you can and cannot swipe for has become more important as regulations tighten. Here’s a guide to the allowed and prohibited baskets of credit card spending.

Consumption first The origin of the credit card lies in mobility, say experts.

“The origin of credit cards actually came from the liquidity people needed while traveling,” explains Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant and former SVP at CRIF Highmark. “People wanted something they could use on the move. That is why travel, food, and hospitality remain the primary sectors where credit cards work best.”

Also Read | Why your premium credit card perks just got devalued: The big squeeze on banks

Today, that remit has widened to nearly all forms of general consumption—from daily milk deliveries to high-end electronics on Amazon. These are standard transactions. While utilities and fuel are low-margin sectors for banks, the government encouraged digital payments post-demonetisation through cashback incentives. Garg notes that fuel purchases typically attract a 1% surcharge, later reversed by banks as a “surcharge waiver”.

Large appliances such as televisions and laptops are well within the permissible basket. Even a two-wheeler—“akin to buying a high-end appliance,” as Garg puts it—can be purchased using a card, though some dealers may pass on a convenience fee.

Pankaj Mathpal, founder and MD of Optima Money Managers, sees these as ideal use cases. “Credit cards are best used as a payment convenience tool, not as a financing tool,” he says, stressing that users should confine usage to planned and necessary expenses.

Grey zone spends Some transactions are allowed but have become costlier or more restricted.

A few years ago, rent payments via credit card through fintech apps were booming. However, RBI Master Directions and updated Payment Aggregator (PA) guidelines have curbed this practice. Garg points to Clause 10 of the PA guidelines, which restricts fund redirection for rent.

Also Read | How to regain control from a credit card debt trap

“Only merchants with a direct contractual agreement with the payment aggregator and who had completed full KYC could receive credit card payments,” Garg explains. Since most landlords are individuals and not “registered merchants,” several platforms have either discontinued the service or imposed 1%–3% convenience fees, reducing its appeal.

Insurance premiums can still be paid by card, but banks increasingly cap or remove reward points on such payments. Garg says this is to prevent “agent misuse,” where agents pay large premiums for multiple clients to accumulate reward points.

Buying a four-wheeler is not barred by regulation, but practical hurdles remain. Dealerships often levy a 2% convenience fee. On a ₹10 lakh car, that translates into an additional ₹20,000—hardly worth a handful of reward points.

Hard prohibitions The RBI draws a firm line on certain transactions. Credit cards cannot be used to repay another debt or to gamble.

Investments are also off-limits. You cannot use a credit card to buy mutual funds, stocks or apply for an IPO. “Principally, it’s wrong to take credit for investing,” Garg says. The restriction extends to cryptocurrency and forex trading.

Property transactions are similarly constrained. While a small booking amount might be accepted at a marketing office, full property payments are generally not permitted via credit card. Regulations require such transactions to move through standard banking channels to maintain a clear audit trail.

You also cannot use a credit card to pay off a personal loan or another credit card’s EMI. Transactions related to betting, horse racing or illegal gambling are strictly prohibited by Indian banks and the RBI.

Interestingly, although Indian currency is widely accepted in neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan, Indian credit cards are generally not allowed there due to treaty risks and currency regulations.

Ultimately, the value of a credit card depends on discipline. Mathpal cautions against “revolving credit”—rolling over dues by paying only the minimum amount.