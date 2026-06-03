Credit card stolen? Here are 5 steps you should take immediately

A missing credit card can cause immediate psychological stress and panic. Beyond the emotional stress, a stolen credit card can expose an individual to unauthorised and fraudulent transactions, identity theft and serious financial losses.

Any major transaction made on a stolen credit card, if not reported promptly, can damage an individual’s credit profile, current credit score and future borrowing potential.

One must act swiftly and report the issue promptly to preserve economic integrity. Let us discuss concepts related to credit cards and how to protect oneself in the event of credit card theft.

Benefits of using a credit card Credit cards are unique tools designed to provide credit and facilitate seamless transactions. They help ensure that product and service purchases are both smooth and cashless.

Responsible credit card use helps accumulate reward points, lucrative offers and associated benefits, build a strong credit history and boost eligibility for future loans and financial products.

Even cash can be withdrawn from credit cards at ATMs, though it comes with very high interest rates.

Here are some protective steps to take if your credit card is stolen.

Steps to take if credit card is stolen 1. Block your credit card immediately As soon as you realise that your credit card has been stolen, contact your credit card issuer or bank. You can contact your bank or use mobile/ net banking to block your credit card and prevent unauthorised transactions.

2. File an FIR in your nearest police station Collect all the issuing details, associated credit card papers and report the theft at the nearest police station. An FIR can serve as legal proof that you did inform the authorities and can support any future fraud-related claims and investigations.

3. Contact your respective credit bureau Discuss the issue with your respective credit bureau, request them for guidance and request a fraud alert on your credit profile to reduce the risk of identity theft and irreversible damage to your credit score and overall credit profile. Time is of the essence in such situations.

4. Monitor your credit card statements Once you have completed the basic steps to report and close your credit card and filed an FIR, you cannot rest. Review transactions and report any suspicious activity to your bank. In case of any discrepancies or unauthorised transactions, promptly highlight them and address them. Make sure you write an email to your financial institution, as it will serve as proof for future correspondence.

5. Apply for a replacement credit card Once your primary credit card is blocked, proceed with a fresh application to request a new credit card, update your PIN and security settings and preserve your card details to address similar theft-related challenges in the future.

Steps to prevent credit card theft Keep your credit card securely in your wallet or store it in a safe place. While out, carry only the cards you actively use to reduce the risk of theft or loss.

Also Read | 5 smart credit card hacks to save money and maintain a healthy credit score