Credit card tokenisation: What it is and how does it work?

Credit card tokenisation is the process of replacing the 16-digit number on a card with a unique combination of numbers called a token. This approach enhances the security of credit card transactions by ensuring that personal details are not included in the token.
Tokenisation is commonly used by online platforms such as food delivery apps and e-commerce websites, where users must provide their card details. The process ensures that sensitive card information is stored safely with the credit card network.
Users can check their tokenisation status by following these steps:
For further information, users can also contact their bank's customer support.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a directive prohibiting online merchants and payment aggregators from storing any card-related information. As of October 1, 2022, card numbers must be replaced with tokens.
The tokenisation process is voluntary, requiring explicit consent from the user through Additional Factor Authentication (AFA). Sellers or brands are not permitted to store card details without completing the tokenisation process. Multiple cards can be tokenized within a single application, and users can set specific limits accordingly.
Credit card issuers retain the right to decline a tokenisation request if any risks are identified. Additionally, users can suspend a token by submitting a request to the card-issuing entities.
In summary, credit card tokenisation is a significant advancement in securing credit card transactions. By replacing sensitive card information with a token, users are better protected from potential fraud and privacy violations.
