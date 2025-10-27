Credit card usage spikes as over 42% spend ₹50K and above this festive season: Report

Over 42% of credit card users spent more than ₹50,000 on festive shopping this year, highlighting a growing appetite for high-value purchases, according to a survey. Around 22% of the respondents spent between ₹50,000 and ₹one lakh, while 20% spent above ₹1 lakh on their credit cards during Diwali.

Top categories The survey by Paisabazaar, which covered more than 2,300 respondents, revealed that home appliances (25%), mobiles, gadgets and accessories (23%), and apparel (22%) were the top three credit card spending categories in the festive season, followed by furniture and décor (18%).

Gold and jewellery also accounted for 12% of credit card spending during Diwali. The survey indicated increasing use of credit cards to make high-ticket purchases more rewarding.

“This year’s survey reflects the rise of the strategic and value-aware shopper, who plans their purchases around credit card offers and is comfortable across both online and offline channels, seeking to maximise the value of the cards they hold. Cashback, rewards, no-cost EMI, coupled with merchant discount, continue to make credit cards an essential part of festive shopping,” said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar.

Best deals and offers The survey findings also revealed that more than 91% of the credit card users planned their purchases around card offers, whereas fewer than 10% said that they shopped without waiting for specific deals and relied on their card’s standard cashback or rewards structure. This shows that festive buying decisions are becoming increasingly value-driven, with consumers aligning their larger purchases to maximise benefits from credit card offers and ongoing promotions.

In addition, 83% of the respondents said that they found the best deals and discounts on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, compared to only 7% of the cardholders who found more value at physical stores.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.