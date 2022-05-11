Credit card use can translate into unwanted debt; Here's how you can avoid

Debt may not always be backbreaking if you realize the need to get rid of it within the due date. Credit card debt is like any other liability that you must get rid of or prefer not to incur. As per the most recent statistics available, out of every 100 people in India, three persons use credit cards. The number is slated to increase with the industry focusing on how to encourage people how to rely on credit for their daily transactions. While this would be a big boost to the banks and credit card industry, rampant credit card misuse may force many people to spend their lives repaying unwanted debt stemming from buying things on credit.