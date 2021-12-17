Credit card users spent 3,949 crore on wallets, digital payments: CRED Insights

June-October 2021 saw an increase in the adoption of digital payments and wallets as more individuals opted for paying rent and education fees via credit. Similarly, credit card spending on e-commerce shopping soared from January to April, and August to October during the festive seasons. Expenditure on food and utility bills remained consistent during all months while food and beverages saw high spending after the lockdown restrictions were eased from July to October.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}