Credit card vs debit card: What is the difference between these two cards?
- Both credit and debit look almost identical with 16-digit number, expiration dates, CVV code and EMV chips. However, the usage of both these cards is different.
The term credit card and debit card are the most commonly used by people for making any kinds of payments. Both these cards make it to make any kind of purchases from stores or even online. Not just this, both the cards look almost identical with 16-digit number, expiration dates, CVV code and EMV chips. However, the usage of both these cards is different.
