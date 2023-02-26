Credit card vs debit card: What is the difference between these two cards?

Credit cards: Banks and a couple of non-banks (or NBFCs) generally issue such credit cards. However, other approved entities can also issue these cards. Credit Cards are nothing but cards where customer benefit on buying now and paying later. When payments are made by Credit card, bank gives you credit for a certain period and customer must pay the bank for their purchase within the given due date. Banks give monthly credit limits, it can depend on the kind of card or even and your credit-worthiness. You can purchase goods and services at PoS terminals/e-commerce through credit cards. Credit cards can help you build a good credit score if the bills are paid on time. These cards can be used domestically as well internationally provided they are enabled for such use. While credit cards can also be used to withdraw cash from an ATM, you must not do so because you are usually charged a fee upfront based on the amount you withdraw. You can also transfer money to bank accounts, debit cards, other credit cards and prepaid cards within India, subject to agreed limits and conditions.

