Credit Card vs Debit Card: Which one should you choose?

Modern credit cards and debit cards are the core of financial life in a fast-paced world. Both are made for convenience and flexibility but are based on fundamentally different concepts. Understanding these key differences will help you make sound financial decisions that will benefit your lifestyle.
A credit card is a borrowed amount of funds from a bank or financial organisation up to a certain limit. You can make purchases and then pay the amount later, with the option of repaying in full or in instalments. If you do not pay the full amount by the due date, you will be charged interest.
A debit card is connected to your bank account, whereby you spend money already in your account. Transactions are deducted straight from your account balance. Most banks provide a debit card whenever you sign up for an account for checking or savings.
Criteria
Credit card
Debit card
Credit limit
Borrow up to a predetermined amount based on your creditworthiness.
Spend only the funds accessible in your bank account.
ATM withdrawals
There may be fees and interest charges.
At your bank's ATMs, there are usually no fees, although your daily withdrawal limit applies.
Interest rates
Following a grace period, interest is applied on delinquent accounts.
There is no interest; the money is deducted instantly.
Annual fees
Some cards carry yearly fees, while others may waive them depending on expenditure.
Commonly, no fees, with the exception of more premium cards.
Benefits
Cash back, travel rewards, discounts, and other perks.
Depending on the card, a cash back or discount are capped.
Usage
Online and in-store purchases are accepted; required for certain transactions, such as hotel bookings.
While widely accepted for most transactions, it's less helpful for building credit.
The best choice between credit cards and debit cards depends on your financial habits and aspirations since they are two very different tools. Credit cards are ideal for establishing credit, earning rewards, and covering unexpected expenses, while debit cards are the perfect choice for regular transactions and for staying within your budget.
Understanding the benefits and the limitations of both helps you to make informed choices and, therefore, use the tools properly to better your financial well-being. You should spend prudently, pay on time, and tailor the use of your cards accordingly to meet your demands.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess