Credit card wars: Will ICICI unseat HDFC Infinia with Emerald Private Metal?

Shipra is part of Mint's personal finance team, covering tax, credit cards, insurance and investments. She has a keen interest in writing human centric features and deep dives on money trends that capture how people’s habits around saving, spending and wealth creation are evolving. Shipra hosts Monday episodes of Why Not Mint Money podcast. Before joining Mint in Sept 2021, she has worked as a finance journalist with Economic Times, Outlook and Entrepreneur India.