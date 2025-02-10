Credit Card: What are concierge services offered by banks? Check here

A credit card not only allows you to use credit for making payments and buying merchandise, but it also gives a range of complimentary services alongside. Some of these services include discounts on shopping, dining and movies while other services fall in the broader theme of lifestyle.

Aside from these services, banks also offer concierge service wherein customers are offered a range of goodies which make them feel special such as restaurant referral, flower assistance, hotel referral, car rental and booking & delivery of movie tickets, among others.

There are a number of credit cards which offer these services. For instance, ICICI Bank offers Emeralde Credit Card which has these services on offer:

I. Restaurant referral and reservation

II. Flower and gift assistance

III. Hotel referral and reservation

IV. Flight referral and reservation

V. Car rental and limousine service

VI. Booking and delivery of movie tickets

VII. Medical concierge privileges

VIII. Emergency auto assistance across India

Other banks offering concierge service HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card: It offers personalised, round-the-clock assistance for reservations, bookings, golf sessions, and other premium lifestyle support services.

Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: There is a dedicated round-the-clock assistance for travel bookings, golf sessions, and shopping assistance.

IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card: There is assistance with pre-trip planning, hotel and flight bookings, sports and entertainment ticket reservations, and special event arrangements.

SBI Card ELITE: There is a personalised assistance for delivering flowers and gifts, arranging holiday packages, and booking hotels and flights.

Axis Bank Olympus Credit Card: It gives eight complimentary concierge services every year, including assistance with travel, entertainment, and deliveries.

These services are meant to enhance your lifestyle by giving convenience and personalised assistance. When you choose a credit card, you should consider the fees that you are meant to pay, benefits it offers, and how well the concierge services match with your individual needs and preferences.