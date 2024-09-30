Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    Credit card: What is a credit card balance transfer, is it a good idea to opt for it?

    Credit card balance transfer refers to the transfer of credit card balance from one credit card to another usually to buy more time, or to save on interest rate, or for debt consolidation.

    MintGenie Team
    Published30 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
    Credit card balance transfer makes sense when the outstanding amount is too large
    What would you do if you have a huge credit card debt and are not too comfortable to repay it in the immediate future? Well, there are a few options such as debt consolidation, continuing to pay the minimum due each month, among others.

    There is, however, another more rational alternative i.e., credit card balance transfer wherein a user can transfer his entire balance to another financial institution (such as another credit card) for the transfer of entire debt.

    For instance, you have a total credit card balance of 7.25 lakh across three cards at an average interest of 3.5 percent per month. At the same time, you have an offer to transfer your credit card debt to another card that charges 3 percent per month.

    Also Read | Credit Card: What are the signs of credit card fraud, how to protect yourself?

    Saving 50 basis points a month means 6 percent a year on a large sum can lead to considerable savings in value terms. So, this is exactly what happens in case of credit card balance transfer.

    Let us understand this in more detail here.

    What is credit card balance transfer?

    What is the key benefit of transferring credit card balance?

    The key benefit of transferring credit card balance is to either buy more time offered by the second credit card which could be as high as 45 days, or to incur a lower rate of interest charged by the second credit card.

    Another key benefit of transferring credit card balance is to do debt consolidation. This means transferring the credit card balance of multiple cards into one. This helps the investor in keeping track of one credit card statement and one deadline instead of multiple deadlines for a number of cards.

    What are the factors that you need to check before opting for credit transfer?

    One of the key determinants to opt for credit transfer is lower interest rate. If the new credit card charges a lower or at least same interest rate only then it makes sense to opt for it.

    Also Read | How to make the most of credit cards during the festive season?

    Second key factor would be processing charges which should be low enough to justify the savings accrued from the transfer. Third, there should not be any additional levy, charge or penalty stemming from the transfer that could negate the savings you earned.

    What are the steps to follow before opting for credit card balance transfer?

    First of all, you need to compute the total dues, interest rates and penalty charges. Then you can look for a credit card that charges a lower rate of interest than what you currently pay.

    Importantly, you need to check if the credit limit of this new card is more than your total debt. Examine the processing charges to check if this would be worth transferring the credit card balance. Apply for the credit card balance transfer and if approved — you can pay your debt in order to transfer the same to a new bank.

    First Published:30 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit card: What is a credit card balance transfer, is it a good idea to opt for it?
